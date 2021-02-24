Sign up
193 / 365
Delicate
Saw this pretty flower with delicate petals on our walk to the trail this evening.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Van
@gapandgain
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
spring
,
plants
,
petals
,
stamina
sheri
Gorgeous colors, depth of focus, and lighting. So pretty.
February 25th, 2021
