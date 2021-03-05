Previous
Cupcake by gapandgain
202 / 365

Cupcake

My son picked out these mini cupcakes for his 7th birthday. I just scattered the sprinkles around the plate to make it look better. 🤣
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Van

@gapandgain
sheri
This shot should be on the bakery website. It's clear, colorful, and looks delicious. So festive and fun.
March 7th, 2021  
