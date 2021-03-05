Sign up
Previous
Next
202 / 365
Cupcake
My son picked out these mini cupcakes for his 7th birthday. I just scattered the sprinkles around the plate to make it look better. 🤣
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
1
0
Van
@gapandgain
203
photos
27
followers
28
following
55% complete
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th March 2021 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sprinkles
,
birthday
,
cupcake
sheri
This shot should be on the bakery website. It's clear, colorful, and looks delicious. So festive and fun.
March 7th, 2021
