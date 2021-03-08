Previous
Sky by gapandgain
205 / 365

Sky

If the sunset looks this nice outside my kitchen window, I can only imagine what it looks like at our favorite trail by the beach.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Van

@gapandgain
56% complete

