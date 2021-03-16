Previous
Garden

Our school district just opened up the elementary schools for the first time since March of 2020. Yesterday was my seven year old’s first day back in the classroom and I took this picture by the school garden while I was waiting for his dismissal.
Van

@gapandgain
