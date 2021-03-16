Sign up
213 / 365
Garden
Our school district just opened up the elementary schools for the first time since March of 2020. Yesterday was my seven year old’s first day back in the classroom and I took this picture by the school garden while I was waiting for his dismissal.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
0
0
Van
@gapandgain
213
photos
27
followers
29
following
58% complete
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
16th March 2021 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
blue
,
flowers
,
school
,
blossom
,
garden
,
shot
