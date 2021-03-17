Previous
Purple by gapandgain
Purple

I like the purple color on this Grape Hyacinth however, they look more like blueberries than grapes to me. 😅
17th March 2021

Van

@gapandgain
sheri
Your focus is beautifully crisp and sharp, and the leaves are lovely and soft.
March 18th, 2021  
