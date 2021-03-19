Sign up
Portrait of a Flower
I’ve had my phone for over a month and apparently my seven year old knows how to use it a lot better than me. He showed me how to use this portrait function with stage light to create this black background today. 🤣😂
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Van
@gapandgain
216
photos
27
followers
29
following
59% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
19th March 2021 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
nature
,
flowers
