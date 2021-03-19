Previous
Next
Portrait of a Flower by gapandgain
216 / 365

Portrait of a Flower

I’ve had my phone for over a month and apparently my seven year old knows how to use it a lot better than me. He showed me how to use this portrait function with stage light to create this black background today. 🤣😂
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Van

@gapandgain
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise