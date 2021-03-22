Previous
One by gapandgain
219 / 365

One

One perfectly round dew drop left on this Nasturtium leaf.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Van

@gapandgain
Kat
Awesome photograph, fav!
March 23rd, 2021  
sheri
Beautiful focus on the drop and the leaf both, with bokeh in the background.
March 23rd, 2021  
