Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
290 / 365
Leaf
Just a leaf that I found on the ground.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Van
@gapandgain
290
photos
29
followers
30
following
79% complete
View this month »
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st June 2021 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
close-up
,
back-lit
sheri
Nice detail in the browning yellow leaf and pretty color contrast with the green.
June 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close