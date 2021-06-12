Sign up
301 / 365
Dandelion
Just another dandelion shot.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Van
@gapandgain
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th June 2021 5:39pm
dandelion
close-up
sheri
Always nice when you can get it so nice and sharp.
June 14th, 2021
