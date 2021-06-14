Previous
Next
Candy by gapandgain
303 / 365

Candy

Making a candy lei for my daughter’s high school graduation this Wednesday. Her school colors are yellow and black but I couldn’t find any black ribbon. So it will just be a yellow candy lei.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Van

@gapandgain
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
The gold color looks so pretty out of focus. So festive and celebratory. Congrats to her!
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise