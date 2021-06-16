Previous
Next
Nephew by gapandgain
305 / 365

Nephew

My nephew is 8 months old and because of COVID, I got to carry him for the first time today. 🥰
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Van

@gapandgain
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
So sweet, what a cutie👶🏻
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise