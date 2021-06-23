Previous
Surprise by gapandgain
312 / 365

Surprise

So surprise that this bouquet is still so nice and healthy despite being a week old.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Van

@gapandgain
85% complete

View this month »

sheri
Wow that's amazing. So long-lived and pretty.
June 24th, 2021  
