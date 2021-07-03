Sign up
322 / 365
Heading Home
Making our way back home.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Tags
road
,
sky
,
mountain
,
trip
,
highway
,
open-road
sheri
That's a neat pov. Looks like you're right near the ground and I love the winding leading line.
July 4th, 2021
