329 / 365
Before
Right before the down pour.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
1
0
Van
@gapandgain
329
photos
28
followers
30
following
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th July 2021 8:37pm
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
rain
,
mountains
,
storm
,
hawaii
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely scene!
July 11th, 2021
