336 / 365
Never
This scenery never gets old.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
1
0
Van
@gapandgain
336
photos
28
followers
30
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th July 2021 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
mountain
,
sunset
,
coast
,
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
sheri
Such a beautiful ocean and beach scene, the clouds adding drama and depth, and the subject adds a pop of bright color and scale. Wonderful composition.
July 19th, 2021
