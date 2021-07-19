Sign up
338 / 365
Getting a better perspective of the horizon on dad’s shoulder.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Tags
sky
,
family
,
beach
,
clouds
,
father
,
summer
,
island
,
son
,
hawaii
sheri
Sweet father and son memory.
July 21st, 2021
