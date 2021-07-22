Previous
Evening by gapandgain
341 / 365

Evening

Our flight landed in the evening, so we got to see the beautiful sunset on our drive home.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Van

@gapandgain
93% complete

sheri
Home sweet home. Such peaceful serene colors to welcome you.
July 23rd, 2021  
