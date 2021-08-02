Previous
Next
Summer Camp by gapandgain
352 / 365

Summer Camp

Seven years old I stood on this same rock wall, watching my two older children learned to sail for the first time. Now, my rising second grader is following in their footsteps and learning how to sail while my two older kids are instructors here.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Van

@gapandgain
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise