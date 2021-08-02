Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
352 / 365
Summer Camp
Seven years old I stood on this same rock wall, watching my two older children learned to sail for the first time. Now, my rising second grader is following in their footsteps and learning how to sail while my two older kids are instructors here.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Van
@gapandgain
352
photos
27
followers
30
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd August 2021 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
beach
,
summer
,
bay
,
camp
,
san
,
francisco
,
cityscape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close