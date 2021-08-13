Previous
Not Sure by gapandgain
363 / 365

Not Sure

Not sure what it is. Just trying to take a decent picture at 9:30PM. 😅
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Van

@gapandgain
99% complete

