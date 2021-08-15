Previous
Noodle by gapandgain
365 / 365

Noodle

When I started this project a year ago my first prompt was noodles, so I wanted to end the project with the same prompt. I had such a wonderful time and I've learned so much from this wonderful community of photographers.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Van

@gapandgain
100% complete

kali ace
woohoo! congratulations, many fall by the wayside but you did it!
August 16th, 2021  
sheri
Gorgeous, delicious-looking shot. Love the lighting and the steam; it's such an appealing picture. You've really produced a nice portfolio of photography over the past year and I've really enjoyed your images. Congrats!
August 16th, 2021  
