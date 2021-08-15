Sign up
365 / 365
Noodle
When I started this project a year ago my first prompt was noodles, so I wanted to end the project with the same prompt. I had such a wonderful time and I've learned so much from this wonderful community of photographers.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2
0
Van
@gapandgain
365
photos
26
followers
30
following
100% complete
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
6
6
2
2
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th August 2021 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
lunch
,
noodles
kali
ace
woohoo! congratulations, many fall by the wayside but you did it!
August 16th, 2021
sheri
Gorgeous, delicious-looking shot. Love the lighting and the steam; it's such an appealing picture. You've really produced a nice portfolio of photography over the past year and I've really enjoyed your images. Congrats!
August 16th, 2021
