Photo 1589
Winter Geese
Started with an image out of my old files and then did some messing around in post. Filling in a day in early August for which I missed posting.
2nd August 2019
2nd Aug 19
1
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
5th February 2019 2:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
pond
,
geese
,
abstractaug2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is beautiful. I love the warm colors.
August 10th, 2024
