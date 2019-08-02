Previous
Next
Winter Geese by gardencat
Photo 1589

Winter Geese

Started with an image out of my old files and then did some messing around in post. Filling in a day in early August for which I missed posting.
2nd August 2019 2nd Aug 19

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
This is beautiful. I love the warm colors.
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise