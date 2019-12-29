Previous
Crow Tree by gardencat
Crow Tree

Friday was a gloomy day here so it seemed appropriate when I found this line of trees that were hosting a large group of big crows. Not quite the same as ravens but they still put me in an Edgar Allen Poe frame of mind.There were many more than I've got in this picture and they would sit for a while then flutter up and land again in slightly different places. I would have liked to get a picture with more of them in it but I was standing in the road to get this one and it seemed to be threatening to rain at any moment so I decided to make do with the few I got.
