Photo 1665
The Tangled Way
Taken at the top of the ravine, alongside an old cemetery. Life's ways are tangled and the paths lead off into an unknown end. ( Better on black I think).
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
2142
photos
49
followers
49
following
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1
365
ILCE-7RM2
27th December 2019 10:44am
path
tangled
