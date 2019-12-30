Previous
The Tangled Way by gardencat
Photo 1665

The Tangled Way

Taken at the top of the ravine, alongside an old cemetery. Life's ways are tangled and the paths lead off into an unknown end. ( Better on black I think).
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
