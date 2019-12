Splash of Colour

I can't say that 2019 has been my best year ever, or that I will feel too sad waving it goodbye but, there were a few bright spots which I will remember with pleasure, much like the bright splash of red I found, earlier today, among the otherwise dark and grey woods.

Here's hoping that 2020 will be a happy year for all you lovely people whose photos on 365 were some of the bright spots, for me, in the last few years.

Happy New Year!