Photo 1675
More finds from the forest floor...
More frilly fungus. I'm not sure if it's the same variety as I post a few days ago.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
2153
photos
51
followers
49
following
458% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd January 2020 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungus
