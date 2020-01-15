Previous
Next
Oh, oh! by gardencat
Photo 1679

Oh, oh!

I found 5 or 6 of these under the bird feeder this morning...didn't find any little downy feathers so maybe the jay got away but, even if so it must have been down a few feathers if it did.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise