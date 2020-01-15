Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1679
Oh, oh!
I found 5 or 6 of these under the bird feeder this morning...didn't find any little downy feathers so maybe the jay got away but, even if so it must have been down a few feathers if it did.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
2157
photos
51
followers
49
following
460% complete
View this month »
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
15th January 2020 11:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feather
,
bluejay
,
evidence
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close