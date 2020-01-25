Sign up
Photo 1686
Another Day, Another Day
I wish I could bring you some different and exciting species but these days I seem to be saying pretty close to home and these bluejays seem to be my home birds. (And me not even really a baseball fan.)
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
bluejay
