Photo 1694
Seed Head and Snow
Little bits of snow, caught in the dried peony seed head.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
8th February 2020 1:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
peony
