Previous
Next
Twisted Branches by gardencat
Photo 1740

Twisted Branches

Tree peonies have twisted and convoluted branches with rugged bark. Even in winter, without leaves or flowers, they have an interesting shape.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
I've never heard of tree peonies. Yes I see, the branches do look interesting.
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise