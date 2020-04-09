Sign up
Photo 1740
Twisted Branches
Tree peonies have twisted and convoluted branches with rugged bark. Even in winter, without leaves or flowers, they have an interesting shape.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
9th April 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branches
,
peony
bruni
ace
I've never heard of tree peonies. Yes I see, the branches do look interesting.
April 10th, 2020
