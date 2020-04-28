Previous
Magnolia Buds...just starting. by gardencat
Photo 1754

Magnolia Buds...just starting.

From the backyard magnolia tree.
Today was supposed to be rainy all day but in the afternoon the sun came out and left a beautiful finish to the day.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Joanne Diochon

*lynn ace
Lovely shot ... looks like there will be lots of flowers
April 29th, 2020  
