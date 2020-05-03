Sign up
Photo 1758
Forsythia Flowers
Went for a walk in a quiet corner of a nearby park and found an old forsythia bush with just a few bright yellow flowers. These flowering forsythias are always a sign of the true arrival of spring, to me.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
2250
photos
51
followers
46
following
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st May 2020 6:41pm
Tags
spring
,
forsythia
