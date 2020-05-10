Previous
Variegated by gardencat
Photo 1764

Variegated

This bush with the variegated foliage lives in my neighbours yard but the branches push through the fence and end up in ours. At this time of year the new clusters of fresh foliage look like flowers.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
Walks @ 7 ace
Just being neighborly. Wonderful capture.
May 11th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Beautiful leaves. Nice composition and framing.
May 11th, 2020  
