Photo 1764
Variegated
This bush with the variegated foliage lives in my neighbours yard but the branches push through the fence and end up in ours. At this time of year the new clusters of fresh foliage look like flowers.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
4
2
1
365
ILCE-7RM2
10th May 2020 2:25pm
Public
foliage
Walks @ 7
ace
Just being neighborly. Wonderful capture.
May 11th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Beautiful leaves. Nice composition and framing.
May 11th, 2020
