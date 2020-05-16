Sign up
A Collection of Cormorants
Another one of those 'pass through' species that are around for a week or so before moving on further north. It's always a thrill to try to capture one or two decent pictures to mark the present year's passage.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
365
ILCE-7RM2
15th May 2020 10:48am
spring
wings
migration
cormorant
