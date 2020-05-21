Previous
Next
Rough Robin by gardencat
Photo 1775

Rough Robin

First, he got rained on, then he took a bath in the birdbath, then he shook off and perched on the armillary sphere blowing in the wind.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise