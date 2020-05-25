Sign up
Photo 1779
Magnolia Centre
It's been a bad year for my magnolia tree. Many of the flowers were nipped by a late frost and turned brown without opening properly. This is what is left of one of the ones that did open. Rather an interesting centre, I think.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
24th May 2020 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
Danette Thompson
ace
What a lovely photo. Well done.
May 25th, 2020
Laura
ace
Gorgeous soft colors. Sorry about your tree. We had a couple of late frosts and even a hard freeze that affected my flowers.
May 25th, 2020
