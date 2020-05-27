Previous
Magnolia Pair by gardencat
Photo 1781

Magnolia Pair

The smaller, secondary, magnolia flowers seem to have survived the late frost better than the larger first flush ones. They also appear to be paler, almost white, rather than the light yellow of the first flush flowers were. BOB, I think.
27th May 2020

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Photo Details

