Photo 1817
Redwinged Blackbird
Lots of these blackbirds around this year. The males perch at the top of tall grasses and survey their territory.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
