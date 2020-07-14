Previous
Green Burrs by gardencat
Photo 1829

Green Burrs

In a couple of months these will be brown and stick annoyingly to my clothes, whenever I get too close to them. But for now they are green and quite attractive.
They have a little orange interloper too, but he is being a bit shy.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
