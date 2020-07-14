Sign up
Photo 1829
Green Burrs
In a couple of months these will be brown and stick annoyingly to my clothes, whenever I get too close to them. But for now they are green and quite attractive.
They have a little orange interloper too, but he is being a bit shy.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th July 2020 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burrs
