Gross, but... by gardencat
Photo 1840

Gross, but...

interesting? This wasp got hold of a grub somehow and dragged it up on the leaves where it proceeded to have a feast. Nature gives us beautiful sunsets and delicate flowers and then it gives us rather horrendous moments like this.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such detail!
July 26th, 2020  
