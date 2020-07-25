Sign up
Photo 1840
Gross, but...
interesting? This wasp got hold of a grub somehow and dragged it up on the leaves where it proceeded to have a feast. Nature gives us beautiful sunsets and delicate flowers and then it gives us rather horrendous moments like this.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
25th July 2020 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grub
,
wasp
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such detail!
July 26th, 2020
