Photo 1846
Long Shadows
Taken in early morning, I and the trees behind me, cast long shadows on the ground.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st July 2020 6:01pm
Tags
morning
,
shadows
,
pond
