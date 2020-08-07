Previous
Oh Dear ! by gardencat
Photo 1853

Oh Dear !

It is a BAD molt day! I just hope this poor jay doesn't have any important social engagements in the next few days.
7th August 2020

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
