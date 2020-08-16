Previous
Spread Your Wings by gardencat
Photo 1862

Spread Your Wings

Taking off from an awkward position.
So many bluejays around the last few days, and in a feeding frenzy, I think a couple of our pairs from the spring must have produced offspring.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Photo Details

