Worried Lion - Throwback Thursday

This is the first in what I hope will be a little seriesof pictures, taken a while ago, that I either never got around to posting, or did post, but would like to try with a new edit or processing. This is a lion statue that I took a few years ago, in Florence. He looks like a powerful lion, with his big paw on the globe but he also looks a little worried. " Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown", perhaps.