White Sweet Pea. by gardencat
Photo 1869

White Sweet Pea.

Another flower image from my garden...I've got to get out more...while socially distancing, of course! :)
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love everything about this - the detail is wonderful and the dark background provides the perfect contrast. I think I need to get out more, then I go out and realise nah .... 🤣
August 23rd, 2020  
