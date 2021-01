Gaggle of Geese

I've missed several days lately due to a combination of lack of inspiration, lack of subjects and generalized lack of ambition. I guess I'm not the only one hard up for subjects, when I finally made my way over to the pond, today I was one of four photographers taking shots of this rather ordinary group of geese. I occasionally see another photographer when I am there but I've never seen four at once and never all focused on the same rather mundane subjects.