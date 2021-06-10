Sign up
Photo 2102
Diana's Delight
A clematis that is both beautiful and abundant with flowers. I've only had it in the garden for two years but I'm very impressed with it so far.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2655
photos
65
followers
48
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
9th June 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
clematis
