Photo 2108
Perky Clematis
The clematis looked particularly perky on this morning, every flower pointing upright and standing at stiff attention.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
16th June 2021 6:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clematis
judith deacon
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
June 18th, 2021
