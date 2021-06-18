Previous
Next
Perky Clematis by gardencat
Photo 2108

Perky Clematis

The clematis looked particularly perky on this morning, every flower pointing upright and standing at stiff attention.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Absolutely beautiful!
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise