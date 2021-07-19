Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2139
Just hanging on...
on his way up the pole he seemed to need a moment to rest or maybe just to get a better grip.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2699
photos
66
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
18th July 2021 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
Heather
ace
Great capture! (Is that literally a beanstalk?)
July 21st, 2021
