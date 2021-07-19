Previous
Just hanging on... by gardencat
Photo 2139

Just hanging on...

on his way up the pole he seemed to need a moment to rest or maybe just to get a better grip.
19th July 2021

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Heather ace
Great capture! (Is that literally a beanstalk?)
July 21st, 2021  
