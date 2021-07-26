Sign up
Photo 2146
Sparrow Convention?
These guys appeared to be waiting their turn to have a go at the cage feeder which is just off to the right hand side of the picture.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
25th July 2021 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrows
