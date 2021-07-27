Previous
Next
Yellow Weeds and Fluff by gardencat
Photo 2147

Yellow Weeds and Fluff

From the field over by the pond. I'm not sure what kind of weeds these are but they were putting on a colourful display.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
588% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise